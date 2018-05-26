David Luiz tips Derby candidate Lampard to thrive

As the next phase of his career looms large, retired Chelsea favourite Frank Lampard will succeed in any role he chooses, according to his old team-mate David Luiz.

According to widespread reports in the British media, Lampard has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Gary Rowett as Derby County manager.

And David Luiz, who played alongside the former England international at Stamford Bridge from 2011 to 2014, expects the 39-year-old to shine should he accept the challenge.

"He's a great leader, he knows football, he's a top player," the Brazilian told Omnisport.

"He loves football, so of course it's going to be good to continue to be inside football.

"It doesn't matter which position you decide - to be a director, to be a coach, to be whichever different position. He knows what he has to do."

David Luiz's fondest memories of his time with Lampard relate to the Blues' 2012 Champions League final success over Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.

"It was a pleasure to play with him and reaching that final, especially when we conceded that goal, I looked at him and was just saying 'believe, believe, believe'," he said, Chelsea having conceded in the 83rd minute only to equalise five minutes later, before ultimately winning on penalties.

"He always reminded me of those words because I had this feeling for the final and I knew we were going to win, so I have a great friendship and I'm happy for him."