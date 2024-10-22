David Ornstein delivers MAJOR update on Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s future at the club has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks.

The maverick tactician is set to see his contract expire at the Etihad at the end of this season, with the decision believed to rest solely with him.

Journalist and transfer expert David Ornstein has delivered an update on his most likely next step.

David Ornstein tips Pep Guardiola for another year at Manchester City

The City boss has entered the final year of his current contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to American broadcaster NBC Sports, Ornstein revealed that conversations he’d had suggested that Guardiola’s most likely option was to take another one-year deal with City.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager had been linked with the England job, along with stepping back from club management altogether, but Ornstein revealed another year in Manchester had always been the most likely outcome.

Some believe Guardiola dropped a hint at his future in his reaction to Txiki Begiristain's (right) announced departure next summer (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Speaking to NBC, Ornstein said: “The FA maybe reached out over the summer, but Pep Guardiola was in no position to commit at that point and so the FA would have had to adapt their plans accordingly.

“When the story started to come out about Guardiola about a week ago, I made some checks and it was abundantly clear to me that it was more likely Pep Guardiola will extend at Manchester City for one year than anything else, including the England job.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This follows news that City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain will depart the club next summer. In response to that news, Guardiola said that part of him will leave the club with Bergiristain, which Ornstein reports has been interpreted by some as meaning part of him will stay.

Developments on the 115 charges for financial breaches, all denied by City, are expected over the course of this season, but Ornstein revealed that there is a sense inside the club that a negative outcome may even reinvigorate Guardiola to stay longer and guide City out of the saga.

VIDEO Why Chelsea Couldn't Handle Liverpool's Curtis Jones

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there are few, if any, sources in football more trusted than Ornstein, and for good reason: he rarely missteps.

If the journalist is happy to go on record saying it is “abundantly clear” that Guardiola staying is the most likely outcome, then FourFourTwo believes it will probably require a dramatic turn of events to see anyone other than Guardiola taking the Etihad hot seat at the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign.