David Turnbull in line for Celtic debut against former club Motherwell

Celtic’s new signing David Turnbull will be in the squad for the match against his former club Motherwell on Sunday.

French striker Odsonne Edouard will again miss out due to a thigh injury, along with Mikey Johnston (calf surgery) and Leigh Griffiths (calf).

Midfielder Nir Bitton hopes to shrug off a groin injury.

Motherwell are set to welcome back Jermaine Hylton.

The former Solihull Moors striker sat out Thursday’s 5-1 Europa League drubbing of Glentoran after rolling an ankle during the Lanarkshire derby defeat to Hamilton but could now face the champions.

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is out for the long term with cruciate ligament damage, while Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) also remain out.