Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to stay at the club

Manchester United have no plans to bring in a new midfielder on Deadline Day.

The Red Devils had been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba earlier in the window, with the possibility that Kobbie Mainoo would leave the club.

It now appears Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens will complete their business, and Ruben Amorim will again be tasked with giving it his best shot with the crop available.

Manchester United to stick with core group as Kobbie Mainoo future resolved

Manchester United do have a new goalkeeper on the way at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

An opening-day defeat against Arsenal and defeat in the Carabao Cup to Grimsby Town meant pressure couldn't have been higher on Amorim heading into Sunday's clash with Burnley.

But after a last-gasp penalty from Bruno Fernandes which secured a vital three points, tensions seemed to have eased heading into the international break. For now, anyway.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes found the net against Burnley in dramatic fashion (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, according to MailSport, Man United are not looking at a new midfielder on Deadline Day, despite injuries sustained by Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha in the win over Scott Parker's side.

Both players were substituted in the 3-2 victory at Old Trafford, with Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Mainoo all expected to feature prominently in the centre of the pitch until January at least.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mainoo has found it difficult to nail down a place under Amorim, with captain Fernandes often preferred by the Portuguese head coach. The 40-year-old spoke about Mainoo's request to leave at the weekend, stating the 20-year-old must work even harder.

"I want Kobbie to stay. He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie," said the 40-year-old. "So that is not going to change. The rest, I don't know how it's going to finish.

Kobbie Mainoo is said to have requested a move away from Manchester United (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"I understand that the players that are not playing in this moment are disappointed, but everyone has the same opportunity to play. You have to fight during the week."

In FourFourTwo's view, Mainoo will naturally play more games should Cunha and Mount's injuries prove problematic, but Amorim has to find a way to play the talented Three Lions international.