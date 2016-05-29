Davies: Tottenham joked Pochettino was joining United

Tottenham defender Ben Davies revealed his team-mates joked about Mauricio Pochettino joining Manchester United after the coach met with Alex Ferguson earlier in May.

Speculation went into overdrive when Pochettino and former United manager Ferguson were pictured meeting for lunch in London amid doubts surrounding Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

Pochettino eventually signed a new five-year contract at White Hart Lane, while Van Gaal was sacked following the FA Cup and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

But Wales international Davies believes Pochettino was simply picking the brain of Ferguson, a 13-time Premier League winner.

"A few boys cracked jokes that he was going, but he signed a new contract the next day so all fears were out of the way," Davies said.

"I like to think he [Pochettino] was tapping up his [Ferguson's] experience and there was no ulterior motive.

"We have a club where everyone, players and staff, is trying to learn all the time.

"I think he spoke to someone like Alex Ferguson to pick his brain as part of his learning and where he can improve."