De Boer cools Blind to Inter talk

Inter coach Frank de Boer has admitted he is a keen admirer of Daley Blind, but believes there is little chance the Manchester United defender will switch clubs this transfer window.

De Boer and Blind worked together at Ajax and reports suggest the newly appointed Inter boss is keen to lure his compatriot away from Old Trafford.

However, a transfer seems very much unlikely as things stand.

"I like him as a player for sure, he's fantastic," De Boer was quoted as saying by Gazzetta World.

"He is very happy at Manchester United, though, and played in the Community Shield.

"I know his situation and I think he's very happy and playing with confidence, but we'll see in the future.

"Of course, any of my ex-players from Ajax are guys I like to keep an eye on and watch them very closely. I do the same with [Christian] Eriksen, [Toby] Alderweireld, all of those guys. I like to follow them and I do the same with Daley."

The 26-year-old has a contract until June 2018.

Inter are also being linked with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Joao Mario and De Boer has hinted there could be developments soon regarding the Portugal international.

"He's a European champion," De Boer added.

"He is an interesting player to a lot of teams and for Inter, that's no different. We will see in the coming days what happens.

"Firstly, I do have to see how the group is and then I'll make a choice about whether or not we really need players in the squad. Now I can make real judgements about the players.

"We will have to wait and see and then make choices."