De Gea could move to 'another great club' - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes David De Gea faces a "difficult" decision over his Old Trafford future after seemingly confirming Real Madrid's interest in the Spain goalkeeper.

Reports linking De Gea with a close-season move to the Santiago Bernabeu dominated the build up to United’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

De Gea left the action early due to a back injury and, after the match, Van Gaal stated it would not be easy for goalkeeper to depart while acknowledging the allure of a return to his homeland.

Van Gaal told Sky Sports: "It's the same thing that I've already told you with every individual transfer, it's a process. It is also a process for David de Gea.

"David de Gea shall not leave us so easily because we have a great club and he wants to participate.

"But, of course, he is Spanish and his girlfriend is Spanish and he can go to another great club.

"So it's difficult for him to decide."