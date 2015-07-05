De Gea coy over Real links

David de Gea has confirmed he will return to Manchester United for pre-season training in response to continued speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

The Spain international goalkeeper won United's player of the year award for the second consecutive season last term and his dazzling displays are widely reported to have caught the attention of the Liga giants.

De Gea, formerly of Atletico Madrid, spent his summer holiday in the Spanish capital but was coy when asked about the prospect of joining Real by Spanish television channel Cuatro.

"Real Madrid? I have to return to Manchester for pre-season," he said, as quoted by AS.

The 24-year-old refused to entertain further questions about the mooted switch, adding that he was "calm" over his future.