De Gea must play to earn Euro 2016 spot – Del Bosque

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque would find it difficult to select David de Gea for Euro 2016 if the goalkeeper is not playing regular football.

De Gea has not featured for Manchester United this season amid a transfer saga that ended in bizarre circumstances this week as his widely anticipated move to Real Madrid did not materialise.

Real were unable to register a deal to sign De Gea and send Keylor Navas to United before the Spanish transfer deadline at Midnight CET on September 1.

Both sides have since engaged in a bitter war of words, with each club blaming the other for the collapsed transfer.

De Gea was selected in Del Bosque's squad for their upcoming qualifiers against Slovakia and Macedonia and the Spain coach is keen for the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper to focus on his football.

When asked by Marca if he would speak to De Gea about his situation, Del Bosque said: "No, but if I do feel the need to talk to him about it then I will say something.

"He needs to be professional and move on from this episode.

"I hope that he starts playing again and is happy, and if he plays well we can bring him along, otherwise if he doesn't play it will be very difficult for him to come [to Euro 2016]."