De Gea not affected by Real Madrid transfer ban - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal does not expect Real Madrid's impending transfer ban to have any impact on the future of David de Gea.

Madrid failed with a deadline-day effort to sign De Gea last year, and the Spain goalkeeper promptly signed a bumper new contract with United.

However, with FIFA having announced a transfer ban to be imposed on Madrid after the current window, talk has grown that president Florentino Perez will attempt to force through a deal that would take De Gea to the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

But Van Gaal is adamant that former Atletico Madrid man De Gea is enjoying playing for United and will not be affected by any rumours emanating from his homeland.

When asked on Friday if the transfer ban - which Madrid are appealing - will change any thoughts over De Gea's future, Van Gaal replied: "I don't know, because I don't think that that kind of thing plays in the mind of David de Gea. I've never thought that.

"Now, I see a David de Gea who enjoys staying here at Manchester United and is playing good games."

De Gea's compatriot and back-up at United Victor Valdes is expected to leave Old Trafford this month after being frozen out of Van Gaal's plans, but the United boss would not comment on whether a transfer was imminent.

"It's not for me to answer that question, you have to ask Victor Valdes," he said simply.