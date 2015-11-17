De Jong to miss Juventus clash

Nigel de Jong will miss AC Milan's trip to Juventus this Saturday with a thigh injury.

Milan head to Juventus Stadium unbeaten in five Serie A games and sit two points above Massimiliano Allegri's seventh-placed side in sixth.

A club statement read: "AC Milan communicates that Nigel de Jong has picked up an injury to his left thigh and will have to undergo further tests at the start of next week."

De Jong has featured just five times for Milan this term and recently expressed his frustration at a lack of regular first-team action.