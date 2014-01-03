De Rossi: Manchester move would have led to 'suicide'

The 30-year-old was heavily rumoured to be a transfer target for the Old Trafford outfit, but opted to remain in his home city.

And De Rossi has insisted that Rome is where the heart is, claiming a move to the north west of England would have driven him to take drastic measures.

"Thank goodness I did not go to Manchester, otherwise I would have committed suicide by now," he is quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport. "Had I gone, I would never be able to see a lot of Rome."

De Rossi is currently enjoying a successful season at the Stadio Olimpico, with his club sitting second in Serie A, while United are faltering under the leadership of David Moyes in the Premier League.

A one-club man, De Rossi has made 16 appearances for Roma so far this season, scoring one goal.