Deadline day round-up: Batshuayi bound for Palace, Barcelona busy

Michy Batshuayi completed a loan switch from Chelsea to Crystal Palace as the January transfer window closed on Premier League clubs.

Batshuayi has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Maurizio Sarri and endured an unsuccessful stint at Valencia during the first half of the season.

Talks with Monaco collapsed earlier this month, while Tottenham, West Ham, Everton and Real Betis were all reported to be monitoring the situation before Palace and Roy Hodgson got their man.

Batshuayi's Belgium international team-mate Youri Tielemans has joined Leicester City on loan from Monaco, with the out-of-favour Adrien Silva moving to the Ligue 1 strugglers on a temporary basis alongside Spurs winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou.

Barcelona reached an agreement to sign Atletico Mineiro right-back Emerson for €12million, with the Brazil Under-20 international to spend the rest of the season on loan at Real Betis.

Ernesto Valverde's LaLiga champions have moved forward Jean-Clair Todibo's arrival from Toulouse by six months to be able to call upon the 19-year-old for the rest of this campaign.

Todibo takes Denis Suarez's number six at Camp Nou after Arsenal confirmed their loan capture of the midfielder, who played under Unai Emery at Sevilla.

Everton kept hold of Idrissa Gueye despite advances from Paris Saint-Germain and oversaw a loan exodus led by Yannick Bolasie to Anderlecht.

NEWCASTLE SMASH RECORD AS MARTIAL COMMITS TO UNITED

Michael Owen is no longer Newcastle United's record signing after Rafael Benitez secured long-time target Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United, along with Antonio Barreca.

There were also outgoings at St James' Park, with Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar off to Sheffield Wednesday on loan and Jacob Murphy joining West Brom on a temporary basis.

Owen's former England team-mate Peter Crouch made an unlikely return to the Premier League after he joined Burnley from Stoke City as a makeweight in a deal that took Sam Vokes in the other direction.

Youngsters Joel Pereira, Callum Whelan and Zak Dearnley all left Manchester United on loan but the most significant piece of deadline-day business at Old Trafford was a new five-and-a-half-year contract for Anthony Martial.

Neighbours Manchester City were also looking to the future with a £5.5m capture of Ante Palaversa. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder will remain at Hajduk Split until June 2020, although City have the option to recall him next January.

Cardiff City signed Leandro Bacuna from Reading in a reported £3m deal and Brighton and Hove Albion captured Jan Mlakar and Cristian Baluta for undisclosed fees.

Meanwhile, Fulham outcast Aboubakar Kamara joined Yeni Malatyaspor on loan before Claudio Ranieri swooped late on to bolster his battle against relegation by signing Havard Nordtveit on loan from Hoffenheim and Lazar Markovic on a free transfer from Liverpool.

EINTRACHT BUSY IN BUNDESLIGA

With the transfer window closing earlier in the Bundesliga than elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt had to be swift in their work on Thursday.

The fifth-placed side signed a trio of defenders before the deadline. Tuta arrived from Sao Paulo, along with Augsburg's Martin Hinteregger and Monaco's Almamy Toure.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's move to Bayern Munich might have failed to materialise but RB Leipzig and Augsburg secured young English talent on loan in the form of Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe and West Ham's Reece Oxford respectively.

Strugglers Hannover had hoped to bring in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa, with director Horst Heldt announcing an agreement between the two clubs, but Besiktas stole in to sign the Japanese star.

Right-back Jeremy Toljan also left Signal Iduna Park for a loan stint at Celtic, while local rivals Schalke signed Jeffrey Bruma on loan from Wolfsburg for the rest of the season.

DOUBLE CELTA SWOOP IN SPAIN

Celta Vigo made a pair of signings in LaLiga, with Lucas Olaza returning to Spain and Ryad Boudebouz joining him at Balaidos.

Olaza, who spent the 2015-16 season with Celta B, had been on loan at Boca Juniors from Atletico Talleres. Boca triggered a purchase option and agreed an 18-month deal with Celta.

Facundo Roncaglia left Celta for Valencia until the end of the season, with Los Che also bringing in Ruben Sobrino from Deportivo Alaves.

Atletico Madrid confirmed centre-back Nehuen Perez – signed from Argentinos Juniors last July before being loaned back – will join up with Diego Simeone's first-team squad after he concludes duty with Argentina at the South American Under-20 Championship.

Brazilian midfielder Ganso left Sevilla to return to his homeland with Fluminense, while Jorge Carrascal and Maryan Shved – both former members of Sevilla's B team before joining Karpaty Lviv – sealed moves away from their Ukrainian employers to River Plate and Celtic respectively.

Leo Baptistao joined Wuhan Zall from Espanyol, who brought in Alfa Semedo and Facundo Ferreyra from Benfica.

NO INCOMINGS FOR INJURY-HIT PSG

With Neymar out for 10 weeks and Marco Verratti also injured, PSG were unsurprisingly linked with a whole host of names as Thursday's deadline loomed.

However, the only significant piece of business at Parc des Princes was teenage midfielder Yacine Adli joining Bordeaux for €5.5m.

Monaco's busy day included Adama Traore joining Cercle Brugge until the end of the season.

Galatasaray completed a deal for Marseille striker Kostas Mitroglou, while Miha Zajc's arrival in the Turkish Super Lig from Empoli was announced in an Ultimate Team-style unveiling from the FIFA 19 video game by Fenerbahce.