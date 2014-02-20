Debuchy unsure over Newcastle future

The French full-back has scored one goal in 23 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, and is part of a strong Francophone contingent at St James' Park.

However, when pressed on whether he would be interested in a move to the French capital, Debuchy was coy in his response.

"PSG? I am here until the end of the season and for next year, I do not know," he is quoted as saying in the French media.

Debuchy's former Newcastle team-mate Yohan Cabaye made the switch to Parc des Princes in January, and Debuchy revealed he had spoken to the midfielder since his move.

"This is a great loss for us so obviously I was sad but I'm happy for him because PSG is a great club," the former Lille defender added.

"I had the opportunity to talk a little with Yohan Cabaye and it is clear he is really happy there."