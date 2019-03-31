Blow for rivals Manchester United and Manchester City as main summer target plays down chance of move

Declan Rice’s performances this season have not just attracted the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate – he’s also got a number of the country’s biggest clubs vying for his signature.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with a move for the West Ham midfielder this summer, although Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has warned he will only let Rice go for a big fee.

Now Rice himself has given West Ham fans a boost by speaking out about how much he is enjoying playing for the club – suggesting he is not looking for a move away rom the London Stadium this summer.

"I’m happy. I’m playing week in week out. I have a special connection with the fans. It’s unbelievable,” the 20-year-old told BT Sport. "I love every minute of being at West Ham.”

Rice even specifically addressed rumours that he will move on to a bigger club.

"Being compared to players, being linked to other teams, I don’t really take any of it in to be honest,” he said. "If you think about it too much you get caught up in it. I’m only 20, you’ve got your whole career ahead of you. I’m just focused on playing for West Ham and playing with a smile on my face and enjoying it."