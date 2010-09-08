Defoe and Kranjcar hail Van der Vaart signing
By Gregg Davies
Tottenham Hotspur duo Jermain Defoe and Niko Kranjcar have hailed the signing of Rafael van der Vaart, claiming his arrival at White Hart Lane puts the club in a great position to challenge for honours.
Harry Redknapp landed the Dutch playmaker shortly before the transfer deadline closed, paying Real Madrid £8 million for his services.
And with Van der Vaart helping to guide the Netherlands to the World Cup final this summer, his new team-mates were quick to praise both his ability and experience.
"It's an amazing signing. What a player," Defoe said in The Mirror. "I remember playing for England under-21s against Rafael when he was with Holland's under-21 side and he was a special player back then.
"He will definitely help the team. He will always wants the ball, he is technically gifted and he is at his best playing between the lines and making things happen.
"It's an excellent signing and everyone is looking forward to playing alongside him."
Krancjar joined Defoe in welcoming Van der Vaart to White Hart Lane, saying: "It's a great signing. It is a player who has played for Real Madrid and Holland.
"We are all looking forward to seeing him join us."
By Patrick Barrett
