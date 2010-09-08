Defoe and Kranjcar hail Van der Vaart signing

Harry Redknapp landed the Dutch playmaker shortly before the transfer deadline closed, paying Real Madrid £8 million for his services.

And with Van der Vaart helping to guide the Netherlands to the World Cup final this summer, his new team-mates were quick to praise both his ability and experience.

"It's an amazing signing. What a player," Defoe said in The Mirror. "I remember playing for England under-21s against Rafael when he was with Holland's under-21 side and he was a special player back then.

"He will definitely help the team. He will always wants the ball, he is technically gifted and he is at his best playing between the lines and making things happen.

"It's an excellent signing and everyone is looking forward to playing alongside him."

Krancjar joined Defoe in welcoming Van der Vaart to White Hart Lane, saying: "It's a great signing. It is a player who has played for Real Madrid and Holland.

"We are all looking forward to seeing him join us."

By Patrick Barrett

