Defoe keen to see Cole sign

Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has made no secret of his interest in the free agent, and Defoe has mirrored his manager’s thoughts on the sought-after player, who is also thought to be wanted by North London rivals Arsenal.

And, like Redknapp, Tottenham striker Defoe believes Cole’s love of the game is one of many great qualities the former Chelsea player possesses.

GEAR:Get your Spurs shirt here

"When we were in South Africa [you could see] every day his passion and his drive to want to improve," Defoe told Sky Sports News.

"In training he was sharp and he was strong, he just loves football - that's Joe. So if we could get someone like that at the club it would be good for everyone."

Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger is believed to be keen to recruit the forward to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season.

The Gunners' chief has already brought in Bordeaux forward Marouane Chamakh, and is belng linked with Chamakh's former team-mate Yoann Gourcuff with captain Cesc Fabregas expected to eventually return to former club Barcelona.

Spurs, meanwhile, are reportedly tracking Palermo forward Edison Cavani and AC Milan goal-getter Klaas-Jan Huntelaar as they prepare for their debut appearance in the Champions League.

By Nick Poyser

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook