Defour ban confirmed for Belgium clash with USA

The Porto midfelder was sent off in the 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday as Belgium wrapped up their 100 per cent record in Group H.

Defour's challenge just before the break was the only sour point for Marc Wilmots and co as he was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Kim Shin-wook.

FIFA confirmed via their official Twitter acount on Monday: "Decision of FIFA Disciplinary Committee sees Steven Defour of Belgium suspended for one match."

The victory against South Korea saw Defour make his first start at the competition.

Victory over Jurgen Klinsmann's side would set up a quarter-final meeting against either Argentina or Switzerland on Saturday.