Déjà vu for Tottenham as Spurs concede three goals in first 15 minutes at Liverpool

Sunday's trip to Anfield in the Premier League was a case déjà vu for Tottenham as Spurs conceded three times in the opening 15 minutes against the Reds.

The north London club sacked interim manager Cristian Stellini after last weekend's horrific 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle, when they had been three goals down inside nine minutes and five behind with less than a quarter of the match played.

With Ryan Mason now in charge until the end of the season, Spurs went 2-0 at home to Manchester United on Wednesday, but reacted positively in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But such a reply seems unlikely in this one after Liverpool raced into a three-goal lead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring for the Reds in the third minute following a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Luis Diaz on target for Jurgen Klopp's side just a couple of minutes later.

Mohamed Salah then made it 3-0 from the penalty spot with 15 minutes on the clock after Cristian Romero had brought down Cody Gakpo.

A win for Liverpool will see the Reds move two points above Spurs into fifth place, having played one fewer fixture than the north London club.