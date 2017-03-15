Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem

Clint Dempsey will make his return to international action with United States after being recalled to the squad by coach Bruce Arena.

Seattle Sounders striker Dempsey is selected for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama after recovering from the irregular heartbeat issue that saw him miss the end of the last MLS season, having proven his fitness in league games against Houston Dynamo and Montreal Impact.

Dempsey's fellow veteran Tim Howard is named in Arena's 24-man squad and Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron is also back for the USMNT after four months out, but full-backs DeAndre Yedlin and Eric Lichaj are unavailable due to injury, with United States bottom of CONCACAF qualifying after losing their first two matches.

"We put together a roster that we think has balance and one that gives us an option in playing a number of different ways," said Arena.

"It's a roster where the primary rationale is to help us be successful in these two games, but we're also looking down the road and bringing in some young players that we think have an opportunity to be an important part of the national team program as well. Our approach to these games is simple: We want to win."

United States squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Middlesbrough), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Attackers: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Bobby Wood (Hamburg).