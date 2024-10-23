Denmark unveil limited edition shirt for Nations League fixtures

Denmark have released the new shirts ready for the upcoming international break

Former European Champions Denmark have unveiled a special edition kit ahead of next months UEFA Nations League fixtures celebrating 'the strength of unity'.

The Danish national team remain a consistent dark horse at international tournaments after bringing through generations of highly talented players over the past decade or so.

Blessed with a squad of talent featuring Christian Eriksen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Hojlund and many others, Denmark are slowly establish themselves as a powerhouse of European football, while a wealth of exciting youngsters look set to continue their recent growth on the pitch.

Denmark reveal special edition kit

Denmark release images of their new shirts (Image credit: Denmark)

The Danes shocked the world in 1992 when they lifted the European Championship trophy for the first, and so far only, time in their history.

Sporting iconic, striking red and white shirts at the tournament, the two colours have now become synonymous with the country, a trend which has continued up to the present day.

Joachim Andersen models the new Denmark home shirt (Image credit: Denmark)

However, the Danish FA appear to have deviated from the traditional deep red colour with the release of new special edition shirts thanks to a collaboration between Hummel, the Danish Football Association and the Hummel-owned fashion brand HALO.

The home shirt features a striking burgundy base with lighter detailing and a black and gold take on the Danish national team emblem, while feint vertical stripes across the front add a final, classy touch to the home shirt.

The away shirt is sure to fly off the shelves (Image credit: Denmark)

The away shirt maintains the white base of previous away shirts, while featuring the same intricate pattern as the home shirt, albeit in a lighter grey colour.

The badge is once again black, although red detailing also seen in the collar and kit manufacturer logo add a stunning pop to a remarkably need ensemble.

The shirts will be worn in the UEFA Nations League fixtures in November as they look to round off their campaign in style, first at home against Spain before travelling to Serbia.

Currently sat 2nd in Group A4, a solid showing in the final two games could see Denmark qualify for the Nations League finals at the expense of reigning European champions Spain.