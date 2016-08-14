Depay 'will be back' - Mourinho

Selecting him in his 23-man squad for their season opener away to Bournemouth, Jose Mourinho has backed Memphis Depay to make an impact for Manchester United.

Many expected the 22-year-old Dutchman to be one of Mourinho's first casualties after a disappointing opening season at Old Trafford, but the new manager is predicting big things.

"Of course, I want Memphis to be part of my squad," Mourinho told the Sunday People.

"I don't want to go into last season too much, but I know the player I've watched at PSV and the World Cup two years ago when he was a very young kid.

"Having that player in mind, I want to keep him. And I believe in him, yes. Especially as I see a good boy, a good kid, a good professional. I don't care what people think."

Depay, after many saw him as a transformative signing for Manchester United following a £25million transfer from PSV, struggled to find form under former boss Louis van Gaal.

Amid rumours an exuberant lifestyle off the pitch hampered his play, Mourinho showed faith in Depay, sending Adnan Januzaj to Sunderland on loan instead.

"You can see him driving a nice car and you think this guy is not thinking about his football, but that is not the case,” Mourinho said.

"He is frustrated with what happened last season, where he lost all confidence. But he will be back."