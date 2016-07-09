Deportivo confirm Albentosa signing

Defender Raul Albentosa has left Derby County to sign a four-year contract at Deportivo La Coruna.

The 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Malaga, returns to La Liga for an undisclosed fee.

Albentosa, whose previous clubs include Elche, Cadiz and Eibar, made only a handful of appearances for Derby in his 18 months at the club, but had one year left on his contract.

Malaga were reported to have the option of turning Albentosa's loan into a permanent deal, but the defender will instead line up at the Riazor next season.