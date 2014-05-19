Deschamps feels for injured Mandanda
France coach Didier Deschamps has lamented the absence of injured goalkeeper Steve Mandanda at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
The Marseille goalkeeper will not travel to Brazil, having cracked a vertebra while playing against Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Mandanda collided with opponent Mustapha Yatabare and was subsequently withdrawn before being ruled out of Deschamps' plans for the competition.
While Mandanda would only have served as back-up for Hugo Lloris, Deschamps feels his absence is a huge blow for team morale.
"Obviously, it's a big blow for Steve because, as he says, he had a difficult and complicated season with Marseille," he said.
"He was with us for two years (in World Cup qualifying), even though he did not play a lot as a goalkeeper, but he was bringing his joy to the squad.
"He's someone I know well because I had the chance to coach him for three years at Marseille. I am sad for him, his team-mates as well.
"Unfortunately, these things can happen and it was not possible for him to be available soon enough."
France get their World Cup campaign under way against Group E opponents Honduras on June 15.
