Di Maria didn't take responsibility at United - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal accused Angel di Maria of failing to take responsibility for his disappointing and brief spell at Old Trafford after the Paris Saint-Germain winger hit out at the Dutchman.

British record signing Di Maria and Van Gaal did not see eye-to-eye during the Argentina international's one-season stay in Manchester before he was shipped off to the French champions.

Now flying high in Paris, having helped guide PSG to a fourth successive Ligue 1 title, Di Maria insisted he does not regret his departure, while complaining that he was played out of position by Van Gaal.

Van Gaal hit back afterwards, telling reporters: "I have never seen [many] players who look at themselves, who look to the way they have performed.

"It is always the fault of the manager.

"So he is one of the players who are in a row of players who have no self-criticism.

"Unfortunately it is my life as a manager. It is always like that."