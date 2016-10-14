Di Maria to miss PSG trip to Nancy

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Angel Di Maria and Thiago Motta for their trip to Nancy in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Di Maria played the full 90 minutes in both of Argentina's recent 2018 World Cup qualifiers with Peru and Paraguay, but he has returned with an injury.

Exact details of the forward's problem are yet to be revealed, Di Maria's name just appearing on the absent list for Saturday's league clash with "hurt" the stated reason.

The news will be a blow for Unai Emery given fellow Argentine Javier Pastore is also missing, the 27-year-old having failed to recover from the knock he picked up prior to the international break.

Injuries to Motta and Layvin Kurzawa provide further blows for PSG, with Maxwell and Serge Aurier also not travelling with the first team to Stade Marcel Picot.

Defender Kurzawa – like Di Maria and Aurier – returned from international duty injured having played for France against Bulgaria and Netherlands.