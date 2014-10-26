Di Maria: United move not financially motivated

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti claimed the Argentina international left the European champions for more money after joining United in a deal that smashed the British transfer record.

But Di Maria, who has made a breathtaking start to life in the Premier League with three goals in six games under manager Louis van Gaal, insisted he wanted to wear the iconic number seven shirt.

"I have these amazing feelings about having moved to Man United," Di Maria told The Mirror.

"I'm so proud of myself, you know. It's hard to explain it and put it in words. I truly wanted to move to United. I wanted to wear this shirt.

"And it is so nice for me to wear the number seven shirt. It was worn by some of the greatest players in the club's history and I do know that it is a huge thing for all Man United fans.

"I think people here are happy with me. So I must honour this shirt. I must confess that I had all these expectations - but Man United have exceeded my expectations. It has all been perfect for me so far."