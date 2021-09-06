Did Cristiano Ronaldo ignore his mother to return to Manchester United?

Did Cristiano Ronaldo go against the wishes of a very important person by rejoining Manchester United?

Well, his mother Dolores Aveiro might argue as much…

Addressing Sporting Lisbon supporters as they celebrated their side’s first Portuguese title in 19 years back in May, Aveiro said:

“I’ll talk to [Cristiano] to bring him back [to the club where he began his career]. Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s ground].”

Admittedly, Ronaldo’s (super) agent Jorge Mendes moved quickly to shut any rumours down, but how can someone ignore their own mum like that…?

That’s a rhetorical question. Did anyone really expect the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to be thinking about winding down his career yet? He is 36 – but only in human years.

Ronaldo has penned a two-year deal with United that will take him past his 39th birthday, but don’t rule out a return to Sporting in 2023 (or, not inconceivably given his superb physical condition, later) to bring his career full circle.

Ronaldo could make his ‘second debut’ for United as they host Newcastle on Saturday, having become the all-time leading men’s international goalscorer by taking his Portugal tally to 111 in 1 2-1 win over Ireland last week.

