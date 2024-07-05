'IT'S EMBARRASSING! I wonder if he has kids watching': Ally McCoist slams Nacho during Spain's win over Germany

ITV commentator Ally McCoist labelled Spain defender Nacho as "embarrassing" during their dramatic 2-1 Euro 2024 win over Germany in Stuttgart.

Former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino clinched the victory for Spain in the 119th minute of the match, after Florian Wirtz had forced extra-time with an 89th-minute leveller.

It was a feisty affair throughout, with Pedri being taken off injured after just six minutes, and Dani Carvajal being dismissed for a second yellow card late on in extra-time.

In the second half of extra-time, Nacho appeared to be set to join Pedri on the sidelines, as the former Real Madrid centre-back went down holding his back and writhing around in agony.

He had been introduced as a substitute at the start of the second half of normal time.

Replays showed that Nacho had emphasised the contact he got, perhaps in an attempt to slow the match down or get his opponent booked. McCoist was not happy with this at all.

MIKEL MERINO HAS SURELY WON IT FOR SPAIN 🇪🇸The midfielder makes it 2-1 with three minutes left on the clock 🔥#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/F0c7wGZx4UJuly 5, 2024

""It's embarrassing!" he said.

"It's embarrassing, it really is. Why can't VAR intervene and book him? I mean this seriously… I wonder if he has kids watching. He's a 34-year-old man."

Nacho left Real Madrid at the end of last season, after helping them win the Champions League.

Nacho, unsurprisingly, got back up and was fine and able to continue playing.

Minutes later, Merino rose highest in the box and guided an unstoppable header past Manuel Neuer, sending Spain into the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

The winner of Portugal vs France, which kicks off at 8pm on Friday, will face them for a spot in the final.

