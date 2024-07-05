BBC pundit threatens to walk out of Euro 2024 over England team

BBC pundit Rio Ferdinand says he will "walk back from Germany" if Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo isn't in England's starting XI for Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for the last-eight tie, with it being heavily rumoured that the Three Lions will line-up with a back three in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Centre-back Marc Guehi, who is suspended, is set to be replaced by Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, with Bukayo Saka and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumoured to be the chosen wing-backs for England's next match.

Rio Ferdinand wants Kobbie Mainoo to start (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't clear who would partner Declan Rice in the heart of midfield, but ITV Football believe it will be Mainoo, who impressed off the bench in the group match against Slovenia and then started the Three Lions' dramatic last-16 win over Slovakia.

Ferdinand, who is out in Germany as a pundit for BBC, replied to the tweet, saying he will take extreme measures if Mainoo is not in England's starting XI on Saturday.

If Kobbie ain’t starting, I’m walking back from Germany! Has to…. https://t.co/51yVgMwIKBJuly 4, 2024

Mainoo came on a substitute in England's final group match, against Slovenia, and impressed, earning a start against Slovakia.

Having only earned his first-ever cap in March, the 19-year-old was included in Southgate's squad for Euro 2024.

The midfielder, who scored in Manchester United's FA Cup final win over Manchester City, has enjoyed quite the breakthrough year for club and country and is vying for his third Euros appearance on Saturday.

England take on Switzerland at 5pm in Dusseldorf, with the match being shown live on BBC One in the UK.

