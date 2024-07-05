'The way he’s been managed up to this point with the psychology and everything he’s done... we, as English people, don‘t accept that kind of person': Ian Wright defends Jude Bellingham over 'American'-like attitude

Ian Wright passionately defended Jude Bellingham, after England's no.10 came under criticism for his attitude.

Ian Wright has defended Jude Bellingham's attitude, stating that the Real Madrid star's attitude "is not accepted" in England.

Bellingham was issued a ban after England's Euro 2024 round-of-16 win over Slovakia for a gesture he appeared to make towards the opposition bench.

