Spain vs Germany: Florian Wirtz becomes the first to do one thing at Euro 2024

When Florian Wirtz scored for Germany against Spain in the quarter-finals, he did something no-one else had managed up until that point at the tournament.

Florian Wirtz hammered home Joshua Kimmich's header in the 89th minute of Germany's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Spain, levelling it at 1-1 and sending the tie to extra-time.

Celebrations in Stuttgart were jubilant and Wirtz had, in the process, done something no other player was able to do against Spain until that point.

