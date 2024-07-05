Spain vs Germany: Florian Wirtz becomes the first to do one thing at Euro 2024

Florian Wirtz hammered home Joshua Kimmich's header in the 89th minute of Germany's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Spain, levelling it at 1-1 and sending the tie to extra-time.

Celebrations in Stuttgart were jubilant and Wirtz had, in the process, done something no other player was able to do against Spain until that point.

Spain were among the favourites for success at Euro 2024, as well as Germany, due to their free-flowing, positive football.

Luis de la Fuente's team swept aside Croatia 3-0 in their opening match of the competition and then narrowly beat Italy 1-0 in the next game.

A 1-0 victory against Albania followed, before a thrilling 4-1 triumph over Georgia in the round of 16.

Spain entered the quarter-final against Germany having conceded just once, an own goal from Robin Le Normand in that match against Georgia.

So, when Wirtz's volley bounced in off the post and sparked pandemonium in Stuttgart, the 21-year-old became the first opposition player to notch against Spain at Euro 2024.

He wheeled away in celebration with his team-mates, having forced extra-time and ensure the hosts weren't eliminated after 90 minutes.

