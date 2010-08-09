Dinamo Zagreb fire Zajec after poor start

A club spokeswoman said the reason was a string of poor results at the beginning of the new season.

"At the moment we do not have any immediate candidates for the new coach," spokeswoman Morana Durcevic said.

After three games, Dinamo Zagreb are in 8th position in the Croatian championship with four points, five behind leaders Rijeka.

The club management was also unhappy about Dinamo's early elimination from the Champions League.

They lost to Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol last week in the third qualification round and will now compete in a play-off for the Europa League against Hungary's Gyor ETO.

Last season Dinamo won their fifth consecutive Croatian league title.

Despite dominating domestic football in recent years the team have failed to make a mark on the European stage, bringing frequent changes of coaches by frustrated management.

Zajec was Dinamo's ninth coach in the last five years.

