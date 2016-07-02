Director Halldorsson dares to dream of 'Hollywood' France upset

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson has compared the prospect of beating France at Euro 2016 to "something that only happens in a Hollywood film".

Tournament surprise package Iceland take on the hosts in Paris on Sunday, with the minnows having stunned England to reach the quarter-finals.

And Halldorsson - no stranger to the silver screen given his former day job in the film industry - does not want to see the credits roll on Iceland's epic adventure just yet.

"I am not sure I should even toy with the notion," he told UEFA.com. "It's just on a scale that is unfathomable.

"What would beating France mean? It would be incredible, amazing, something that only happens in a Hollywood film.

"It's OK to dream but we will have to see. For Iceland to qualify for the semis at a tournament of this size would obviously be huge."

Germany or Italy await the winner of Sunday's clash at Stade de France.