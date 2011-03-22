Djourou could return in a month
By app
LONDON - Arsenal defender Johan Djourou could return in a month after fears that his shoulder injury would keep him out for the season were proved unfounded following surgery.
"There isn't a need for reconstructive surgery and he will now begin a period of rehabilitation on the shoulder before returning to training in around a month," the London club said on their website on Tuesday.
The Swiss international dislocated his shoulder in this month's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United. Play was held up for more than five minutes while he was given oxygen before being carried off on a stretcher.
