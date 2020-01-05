Dominic Solanke confident of more goals after breaking Bournemouth duck

Dominic Solanke hopes breaking his year-long goal-scoring duck can kick-start his Bournemouth career.

Striker Solanke joined the south-coast club from Liverpool on January 4 last year for a reported £19million.

The 22-year-old had to wait exactly 12 months for his maiden Cherries goal, completing the scoring in Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup success over Luton on his 31st appearance.

“It’s been tough. I’ve been a striker all my life, scored a lot of goals – to not score for quite a while is always going to be difficult,” he told Bournemouth’s website.

“I’ve had to do what I’ve had to do for the team, keep trying to help the team.

“I wanted to get that first one and hopefully that can boost my confidence and I can build on that now.”

Victory over the Championship Hatters, which included a brace from Philip Billing and Callum Wilson’s first goal since early October, was welcome relief for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

The struggling Cherries have slipped into the Premier League relegation zone having taken just four points from a possible 40.

Solanke, who also had a goal disallowed for offside against strike partner Wilson, thinks the emphatic third-round success can provide a foundation for the club to climb away from danger.

“It’s a big team boost. We needed that after the last few weeks and hopefully we can build on that now,” said the one-cap England international.

“I think it will be good for the team.”