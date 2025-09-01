'Liverpool could have the most formidable attack in the world' Michael Owen on the impending Anfield arrival of Alexander Isak

Liverpool’s attacking firepower was already considered among the best in Europe, but with the impending arrival of Alexander Isak at Anfield, Michael Owen believes the Reds could soon boast the most formidable front line in world football.

The Swedish striker is set to join a revamped frontline also including fellow new signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, as well as existing superstars in Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. Liverpool have spent around £300 million on new attackers, despite sauntering to the title last term, leading some to wonder how all these players will fit in.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Owen, who knows all about the demands of leading Liverpool’s attack, sees the potential for something truly extraordinary in Arne Slot's new forward options.

Michael Owen: 'Liverpool could have the most formidable attack in the world with Alexander Isak joining'

Michael Owen celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Liverpool in a 3-0 win over Newcastle United in May 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It could be the most formidable attack in the world,” Owen tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Casimba Gaming,

“And it’s not like it used to be when you had certain players for certain positions and that was that. There are so many games, so much rotation, that everybody is key.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping his side can retain their Premier League crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, not everyone can start, and Owen is fully aware of the looming dilemma that faces Slot.

“They can’t all play every game,” he says. “But there will be a lot of matches, there will be injuries, there will be losses of form. It’ll be interesting, obviously, when everyone is fit and there’s a big game. Who will Slot choose to start? But that’s a lovely problem every manager would be envious of.”

While Reds fans rejoice at the prospect of seeing their new frontline in action, Owen admits his surprise at the number of transfers his former club elected to make this summer. On top of their new-look attack, defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were also among those to join.

“I’m surprised at the number of signings, to be honest,” says Owen. “Some were necessary, some were forced. Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving made the need for a new right back a priority.

Alexander Isak arrives at Liverpool's Melwood training ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There was also a feeling that an upgrade was needed at left back and, with Caoimhin Kelleher making it clear he was ready for a new challenge, a new goalkeeper. But allowing Luis Diaz to leave surprised me. There has been more change than I thought. Very rare that you win the league so easily and then make so many wholesale changes.”

Liverpool have started the season with a perfect three wins from three, following their victory over Arsenal on Sunday. They are favourites to retain their Premier League crown.