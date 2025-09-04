Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko believes he is physically ready for the challenges Premier League football brings.

The Slovenia international joined Ruben Amorim's side from RB Leipzig earlier this summer in a deal thought to be worth in the region of £70m.

With fellow forward Rasmus Hojlund shipped off to Italy on a season-long loan, much of the expectation in attack now rests on Sesko's shoulders.

Benjamin Sesko 'learning a lot' from Manchester United demands

Benjamin Sesko arrived at Old Trafford among a raft of other attacking signings (Image credit: Getty Images)

With only Joshua Zirkzee - and an ill-fitting Mason Mount - left to provide competition in the centre-forward position this season, it appears only a matter of time before Amorim places his trust in Sesko to deliver week in, week out at Old Trafford.

It's something the 22-year-old says he is ready to take on, but given Man United's early-season woes, the jury is still out on the young striker.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim saw his side win for the first time this season against Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I have fulfilled my wish, every footballer wants to play at the highest level, which England certainly is at the moment," said Sesko when asked about his move to Old Trafford on international duty.

“Training, matches, even teammates are at a slightly higher level, even the details in training, from mental preparation to nutrition, are very elaborate. Regardless of the lower minutes, I am psychologically very well prepared; I have people who keep me on the right path.”

“I am one of those who takes care of their body even off the field, so I am not worried about the reduced playing time. I am ready," he added.

After small cameos in all three of Man United's Premier League games so far this season, finding the net for the first time will be the immediate aim for the former RB Leipzig man when domestic football soon returns.

Benjamin Sesko is currently away on international duty with Slovenia (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Sesko is yet another young striker who has huge expectations placed on him at arguably the biggest football club in world football.

Whether it turns out to be a similar situation that Hojlund faced remains to be seen, but it appears, for now, he has all the tools to succeed at the Theatre of Dreams.