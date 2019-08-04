Real Madrid move step closer to landing Donny van de Beek – but there’s one problem to overcome

Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Donny van de Beek ahead of a possible transfer, report Marca.

However, the Spanish giants must still settle on a fee with Ajax, who had been hoping to retain the midfielder's services for at least another season.

Van de Beek starred in the Dutch club's run to the Champions League semi-finals last term, as well as helping Ajax secure a domestic double.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants to keep the Netherlands international at the Johan Cruyff Arena having already lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

However, Ajax could be persuaded to sell if their valuation, which is thought to be between £55m and £64m, is met.

The acquisition of Van de Beek would not necessarily end Madrid's interest in Paul Pogba, although a deal for the Manchester United man is looking increasingly unlikely due to the hefty sums involved.

