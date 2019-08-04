Here’s the main reason Real Madrid are unlikely to sign Paul Pogba this summer

Real Madrid look set to be priced out of a move for Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Manchester United midfielder is desperate to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but his ambitions appears to have been thwarted by the eye-watering sums involved.

United are demanding £150m for the midfielder, who they signed for a then-world record fee of £89m in summer 2016.

Madrid would also have to pay Pogba £500,000 per week, giving him an annual salary of £26m.

With Pogba wanting a four-year contract at a minimum, that would represent a £104m outlay on the Frenchman's wages.

Agent Mino Raiola is also demanding £15m, taking the overall deal to a staggering £270m.

And after doing the sums, Madrid are having second thoughts about their pursuit of Pogba - which means he is likely to stay at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

READ MORE

9 really weird things you might have missed in football this summer

11 forgotten Premier League players who could play much bigger roles in 2019/20