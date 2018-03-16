Door still open for Reus and Gotze, says Low

Marco Reus was a surprise omission from Joachim Low's latest Germany squad but the Borussia Dortmund forward remains part of the national team's plans.

Reus has returned to first-team action in recent weeks and has scored three goals in his last four Bundesliga appearances.

The 28-year-old has stated his desire to be part of Low's plans for the World Cup after missing the 2014 edition of the competition and Euro 2016 with injury.

His impressive form has not earned him a place in Germany's squad to face Spain and Brazil, though, but Low says that is to ensure he does not have another injury setback.

"For Marco, it is important to us that he is gently and without further pressure brought back to the top level, gaining stability," said the head coach.

"That primarily means that he is free from complaints and fit, and regularly plays and trains for a longer period and finds his rhythm."

Reus is not the only Dortmund player left out of Low's squad, with World Cup winner Mario Gotze also forced to sit out.

Neither should be disheartened, according to Low, who insists his squad for Russia is far from certain.

"The door to the national team is not closed," he added. "There are still some players left who are still under surveillance and have a chance if they convince us in the coming weeks."

Germany: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain); Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich (both Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich); Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Liverpool), Julian Draxler (PSG), Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Lars Stindl (Borussia Monchengladbach), Sandro Wagner (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).