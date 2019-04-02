Tottenham eyeing up Brazilian winger for major summer signing – but Manchester clubs keen

That’s the verdict of Tuttosport in Italy, who say that Spurs are one of five clubs interested in the 31-cap Seleção star, alongside PSG and Inter Milan.

Costa was a €40 million arrival from Bayern Munich in summer 2018 and has since played 69 matches for Juventus, scoring seven goals.

He has been sidelined since February with a hamstring problem, meaning he missed both legs of Juve’s Champions League last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid.

In September, Costa was banned for four matches and fined by Juventus for elbowing and then spitting at Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco – temperament which could tempt the Serie A giants into selling him for the right price.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will demand additions to his squad as they seek to close the gap behind Liverpool and Manchester City in 2019/20, and Everton’s Michael Keane has been identified according to reports.

But with Christian Eriksen’s future up in the air and attacking options thin on the ground, bolstering his squad with the likes of Costa would appeal to the Argentine – although his age, 28, may put off Daniel Levy with resale value in mind.

Costa, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, is doubtful to face Ajax in Juve’s Champions League quarter-final first leg next Wednesday.

