Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann

Former France international Christophe Dugarry has launched a scathing attack on the attitudes of Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.

Dugarry, 46, has accused the France duo of setting a bad example for the national team with just three months to go until the World Cup.

Manchester United star Pogba has signed up to a series of programmes looking at his private life in the build-up to the finals in Russia.

He held a short interview with Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann in the latest interview, which was broadcast on Sunday, just 48 hours after France surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Colombia in a friendly in Paris.

Dugarry, a World Cup-winner and European champion with France in 1998 and 2000, has slammed the pair for what he considers to be a poor attitude – especially given Pogba is struggling to break into the starting line-up for United or his country.

"They are not serious," he said on RMC. "Pogba and Griezmann are leaders. They are considered big players and they are held up as an example. And yet, when you lose, you sign a contract with Canal to sell these stupidities.

"You are not starting for Manchester United, you just lost a game with the France national team. You send out this program that doesn't make sense. You have just lost. That tells us that you're not concentrating.

"Things aren't going well for you and you make us your 'Pogseries'. What kind of madness is that? You just lost 2-3 against the Colombians and you were missing for an hour.

"At some point, isn't there someone in your group to tell you to concentrate on your game, on your profession, on what you have to do? You have a whole country behind you, a country that wants to do well at the World Cup, and you make these stupid things for us.

"You are Pogba, you are Griezmann, third in the last Ballon d'Or. You are an important person on this team. The others are proud to play with these players, but Pogba and Griezmann don't know it.

"At any one time, they are a rapper, then producers, then dancers, then footballers, then basketball players. Griezmann has said he would prefer to play basketball. We are three months from the World Cup: focus yourself. It's up to you show us the way."