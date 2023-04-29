Dutch star linked with Manchester United admits transfer is 'getting closer and closer'

Ajax (opens in new tab) centre-back Jurrien Timber, a rumoured transfer target for Manchester United (opens in new tab), has hinted that he is 'getting closer and closer' to agreeing a move this summer.

The Netherlands international, 21, played under United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax and has also been linked with a switch to Liverpool (opens in new tab).

And, after committing to Ajax for the current season, Timber has spoken quite openly about what his future might hold.

Timber has made 42 appearances for Ajax in all competitions this season (Image credit: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Ahead of Sunday's Dutch Cup final against PSV, Timber told De Telegraaf (opens in new tab):

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, to to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love, and after the season we will review the situation.

"At the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday. But when that is, you will eventually hear and it will happen in consultation with Ajax. I'm still here anyway and I'm in no hurry. The focus is now on the cup final and the remainder of the competition."

Timber joined Ajax from arch-rivals Feyenoord back in 2014, eventually signing his first professional contract four years later at the age of 17.

Ten Hag handed him his debut in March 2020, and he's gone on to make over 100 appearances for the 36-time Dutch champions, becoming a mainstay of the side and helping them to back-to-back Eredivisie titles in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Since making his senior international debut in June 2021, Timber – who Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently values at just under £40m – has earned 15 caps for the Netherlands, featuring in four of their five games at last year's World Cup – including the quarter-final defeat to Argentina.