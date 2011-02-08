Dzeko stands by United comments

The Bosnian international, who arrived at Eastlands during the January transfer window for a fee believed to be in the region of £27 million, stated upon his unveiling that “most of the people from Manchester are Manchester City fans.”

Following suggestions that the former Wolfsburg hitman merely said the remarks to please his new club, the 24-year-old confirmed to Sport magazine that his comments were a factual statement.

“Yes, and it’s true what I said. I didn’t say it to charm people. If you look at Manchester United, they’re a global team and they are used to having all the superstars,” he said.

“People from all around the world come to see them at Old Trafford. Just a couple of years ago, Manchester City didn’t have all these star names they have today, and they were more the local team in Manchester.

“It makes sense. But not I think, with the new owners, that City have taken a step into becoming a more global club, which is good.

“There’s huge potential for a club like Manchester City.”

