EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack: How to listen, Spotify playlist and more, as Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Stormzy appear
The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack is out on Spotify and more: here's how to listen
The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack has been released, with this year's Spotify playlist featuring the likes of Kendrick Lamar, the Rolling Stones, Jack Harlow and many, more more.
This soundtrack is arguably the most prestigious soundtrack in the world of gaming, with three decades of history and nostalgia behind us with this game. We've had all sorts on the soundtrack in the past, with the likes of Blur, Stone Roses and Dua Lipa appearing, but with indie music most associated with FIFA songs, EA Sports FC 24 takes the franchise down more of a route of hip-hop and rap.
Kendrick Lamar is the headliner on this one, with the Compton rapper featuring on the game; London boy Stormzy represents ol' Blighty, too. The Rolling Stones are on there this time, Fred Again.. joins the cast, as do British acts Romy, piri & tommy and Bree Runway.
It used to just be a handful of songs on the game, too, with Morrissey or The Streets getting played every few tracks. Not anymore: there are 85 songs on the latest edition of the game – that's over four hours of music.
You don't have to buy EA Sports FC 24 to listen to the soundtrack, of course. The entire soundtrack is available to listen to as a Spotify playlist.
Will any of these new tracks feature one day on the best FIFA/EA Sports FC songs of all time?
The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack in full
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Artist
|Track
|1
|The Last Dinner Party
|Nothing Matters
|2
|Myke Towers
|LALA
|3
|Ashnikko
|Worms
|4
|ODESZA, Yellow House
|Heavier
|5
|MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins, Em Beihold
|Phone
|6
|Lovejoy
|Portrait of a Blank State
|7
|The Rolling Stones
|Angry
|8
|Jack Harlow
|They Don't Love It
|9
|Baby Queen
|We Can Be Anything
|10
|Bas, J. Cole
|Passport Bros (with J. Cole)
|11
|Baby Keen, Kendrick Lamar
|The Hillbillies
|12
|Royel Otis
|Going Kokomo
|13
|King Krule
|Seaforth
|14
|Romy
|The Sea
|15
|KAROL G
|BICHOTAG
|16
|Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir
|DON'T LET THE DEVIL (feat. thankugoodsir)
|17
|Skrillex, Fred again..., Flowdan
|Rumble
|18
|The Blessed Madonna, Jacob Lusk, Gabriels
|Mercy (feat. Jacob Lusk)
|19
|Overmono
|Good Lies
|20
|M83
|Amnesia
|21
|Ninho, Central Cee
|Eurostar (feat. Central Cee)
|22
|piri, Tommy Villiers
|nice 2 me
|23
|Gus Dapperton
|The Stranger
|24
|swim school
|BORED
|25
|POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE, Cole Bleu
|EYELIDS
|26
|Stormzy
|Longevity Flow
|27
|Sid Sriram
|The Hard Way
|28
|Yaeji
|For Granted
|29
|Snakeships, Tkay Maidza
|She Me The Money (feat. Tkay Maidza)
|30
|Zack Bia, 347aidan, Lil Yachty
|One of Those Days (feat. Lil Yachty & with 347aidan)
|31
|English Teacher
|The World's Biggest Paving Slab
|32
|Mandy, Indiana
|Pinking Shears
|33
|Awitch, Tsubaki, OZworld, CHICO CARLITO
|RASEN in OKINAWA
|34
|Frost Children
|FLATLINE
|35
|whenyoung
|Gan Ainm
|36
|salute
|Wait For It
|37
|Channel Tres
|06:00
|38
|Ezekiel
|there she goes
|39
|WALKER.
|TOMMY
|40
|Hak Baker
|DOOLALLY
|41
|Willo,, niina
|i've got a bf (best friend)
|42
|Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y
|V I B R A T I O N
|43
|2hollis
|poster boy
|44
|Skinny Local, Cartel Madras
|MMM
|45
|Jords, Jordan Mackampa
|FIRST IN THE SKY (feat. Jordan Mackampa)
|46
|ill peach
|HOLD ON
|47
|Major Lazer, Major League Djz, Brenda Fassie
|Magobhozi
|48
|Smino, Doechii, Fatman Scoop
|Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)
|49
|DROELOE, IMANU
|CATALYST
|50
|Hava, Dardan
|Killa
|51
|Bree Runway
|THAT GIRL
|52
|BABY MALA
|1,2 & Mer
|53
|Miss Grit
|Follow the Cyborg
|54
|The Blaze
|LONELY
|55
|Dumb Buoys Fishing Club, Merly Wood, joe unknown
|FORMULA
|56
|Freq Motif, Magugu
|Tings My Way
|57
|Matata, Liam Bailey
|Not Today
|58
|Effy, Flowdan
|Stone
|59
|IMANU, Tudor
|Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix)
|60
|Souls Of Creation, Bobbie Johnson
|I Go Get It
|61
|Sam Gellaitr
|Assumptions (Jengi Remix)
|62
|Belters Only, Micky Modella, Simone Denny
|Superstar
|63
|blackwave., Lute
|cracked screen
|64
|ILLAMAN, Pitch 92, PAV4N
|Absolutely Tidy
|65
|Higgo, mustbejohn
|I Just Wanna Dance
|66
|Zakes Bantwini, Kasango
|Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework)
|67
|Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco
|Complicated (feat. Young Franco)
|68
|Charlotte Devaney
|My Way
|69
|Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina
|EZ 4 Me
|70
|Run The Jewels, Baco Exu do Blues, Trooko
|fuera de vista (feat. Baco Exu Do Blues)
|71
|Jeshi, Obongjayar, WESTSIDE BOOGIE
|Protein v2
|72
|Shakes
|Better Than I?
|73
|Disrupta
|Dreaming Of You
|74
|Doktor, Serum, Angent Sasco (Assassin)
|Why You Waiting?
|75
|Kah-Lo
|Get It
|76
|Charli Brix, Visages, DRS
|I Can't Stay
|77
|ARIETE
|AVVISO
|78
|Fliptrix
|So Clear
|79
|Ternion Sound, PAV4N, Strategy, Hypho
|Relentless
|80
|DRS, Duskee, Disrupta
|Waiting To Go
|81
|SLUMBERJACK, The Kite String Tangle
|Paradox
|82
|KayCyy
|Who Else Would It Be
|83
|Gardna, Unglued
|R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)
|84
|Halogenix, Sparkz
|Sekkle In
|85
|La Fine Equipe, Gael Faye
|Pemmican
More EA Sports FC stories
Looking for the wonderkids to sign on the new game? We've got the complete list.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
