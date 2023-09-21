EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack: How to listen, Spotify playlist and more, as Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Stormzy appear

The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack is out on Spotify and more: here's how to listen

The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack has been released, with this year's Spotify playlist featuring the likes of Kendrick Lamar, the Rolling Stones, Jack Harlow and many, more more.

This soundtrack is arguably the most prestigious soundtrack in the world of gaming, with three decades of history and nostalgia behind us with this game. We've had all sorts on the soundtrack in the past, with the likes of Blur, Stone Roses and Dua Lipa appearing, but with indie music most associated with FIFA songs, EA Sports FC 24 takes the franchise down more of a route of hip-hop and rap. 

Kendrick Lamar is the headliner on this one, with the Compton rapper featuring on the game; London boy Stormzy represents ol' Blighty, too. The Rolling Stones are on there this time, Fred Again.. joins the cast, as do British acts Romy, piri & tommy and Bree Runway. 

Stormzy

Stormzy features on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack (Image credit: Getty Images)

It used to just be a handful of songs on the game, too, with Morrissey or The Streets getting played every few tracks. Not anymore: there are 85 songs on the latest edition of the game – that's over four hours of music.

You don't have to buy EA Sports FC 24 to listen to the soundtrack, of course. The entire soundtrack is available to listen to as a Spotify playlist.

Will any of these new tracks feature one day on the best FIFA/EA Sports FC songs of all time?

The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack in full

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack
Header Cell - Column 0 ArtistTrack
1The Last Dinner PartyNothing Matters
2Myke TowersLALA
3AshnikkoWorms
4ODESZA, Yellow HouseHeavier
5MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins, Em BeiholdPhone
6LovejoyPortrait of a Blank State
7The Rolling StonesAngry
8Jack HarlowThey Don't Love It
9Baby QueenWe Can Be Anything
10Bas, J. ColePassport Bros (with J. Cole)
11Baby Keen, Kendrick LamarThe Hillbillies
12Royel OtisGoing Kokomo
13King KruleSeaforth
14RomyThe Sea
15KAROL GBICHOTAG
16Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsirDON'T LET THE DEVIL (feat. thankugoodsir)
17Skrillex, Fred again..., FlowdanRumble
18The Blessed Madonna, Jacob Lusk, GabrielsMercy (feat. Jacob Lusk)
19OvermonoGood Lies
20M83Amnesia
21Ninho, Central CeeEurostar (feat. Central Cee)
22piri, Tommy Villiersnice 2 me
23Gus DappertonThe Stranger
24swim schoolBORED
25POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE, Cole BleuEYELIDS
26StormzyLongevity Flow
27Sid SriramThe Hard Way
28YaejiFor Granted
29Snakeships, Tkay MaidzaShe Me The Money (feat. Tkay Maidza)
30Zack Bia, 347aidan, Lil YachtyOne of Those Days (feat. Lil Yachty & with 347aidan)
31English TeacherThe World's Biggest Paving Slab
32Mandy, IndianaPinking Shears
33Awitch, Tsubaki, OZworld, CHICO CARLITORASEN in OKINAWA
34Frost ChildrenFLATLINE
35whenyoungGan Ainm
36saluteWait For It
37Channel Tres06:00
38Ezekielthere she goes
39WALKER.TOMMY
40Hak BakerDOOLALLY
41Willo,, niinai've got a bf (best friend)
42Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3YV I B R A T I O N
432hollisposter boy
44Skinny Local, Cartel MadrasMMM
45Jords, Jordan MackampaFIRST IN THE SKY (feat. Jordan Mackampa)
46ill peachHOLD ON
47Major Lazer, Major League Djz, Brenda FassieMagobhozi
48Smino, Doechii, Fatman ScoopPro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)
49DROELOE, IMANUCATALYST
50Hava, DardanKilla
51Bree RunwayTHAT GIRL
52BABY MALA1,2 & Mer
53Miss GritFollow the Cyborg
54The BlazeLONELY
55Dumb Buoys Fishing Club, Merly Wood, joe unknownFORMULA
56Freq Motif, MaguguTings My Way
57Matata, Liam BaileyNot Today
58Effy, FlowdanStone
59IMANU, TudorHaunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix)
60Souls Of Creation, Bobbie JohnsonI Go Get It
61Sam GellaitrAssumptions (Jengi Remix)
62Belters Only, Micky Modella, Simone DennySuperstar
63blackwave., Lutecracked screen
64ILLAMAN, Pitch 92, PAV4NAbsolutely Tidy
65Higgo, mustbejohnI Just Wanna Dance
66Zakes Bantwini, KasangoOsama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework)
67Winston Surfshirt, Young FrancoComplicated (feat. Young Franco)
68Charlotte DevaneyMy Way
69Bianca Oblivion, Eliza LegzdinaEZ 4 Me
70Run The Jewels, Baco Exu do Blues, Trookofuera de vista (feat. Baco Exu Do Blues)
71Jeshi, Obongjayar, WESTSIDE BOOGIEProtein v2
72ShakesBetter Than I?
73DisruptaDreaming Of You
74Doktor, Serum, Angent Sasco (Assassin)Why You Waiting?
75Kah-LoGet It
76Charli Brix, Visages, DRSI Can't Stay
77ARIETEAVVISO
78FliptrixSo Clear
79Ternion Sound, PAV4N, Strategy, HyphoRelentless
80DRS, Duskee, DisruptaWaiting To Go
81SLUMBERJACK, The Kite String TangleParadox
82KayCyyWho Else Would It Be
83Gardna, UngluedR.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)
84Halogenix, SparkzSekkle In
85La Fine Equipe, Gael FayePemmican

