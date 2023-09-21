EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack: How to listen, Spotify playlist and more, as Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Stormzy appear

The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack has been released, with this year's Spotify playlist featuring the likes of Kendrick Lamar, the Rolling Stones, Jack Harlow and many, more more.

This soundtrack is arguably the most prestigious soundtrack in the world of gaming, with three decades of history and nostalgia behind us with this game. We've had all sorts on the soundtrack in the past, with the likes of Blur, Stone Roses and Dua Lipa appearing, but with indie music most associated with FIFA songs, EA Sports FC 24 takes the franchise down more of a route of hip-hop and rap.

Kendrick Lamar is the headliner on this one, with the Compton rapper featuring on the game; London boy Stormzy represents ol' Blighty, too. The Rolling Stones are on there this time, Fred Again.. joins the cast, as do British acts Romy, piri & tommy and Bree Runway.

Stormzy features on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack (Image credit: Getty Images)

It used to just be a handful of songs on the game, too, with Morrissey or The Streets getting played every few tracks. Not anymore: there are 85 songs on the latest edition of the game – that's over four hours of music.

You don't have to buy EA Sports FC 24 to listen to the soundtrack, of course. The entire soundtrack is available to listen to as a Spotify playlist.

Will any of these new tracks feature one day on the best FIFA/EA Sports FC songs of all time?

The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack in full

Swipe to scroll horizontally EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack Header Cell - Column 0 Artist Track 1 The Last Dinner Party Nothing Matters 2 Myke Towers LALA 3 Ashnikko Worms 4 ODESZA, Yellow House Heavier 5 MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins, Em Beihold Phone 6 Lovejoy Portrait of a Blank State 7 The Rolling Stones Angry 8 Jack Harlow They Don't Love It 9 Baby Queen We Can Be Anything 10 Bas, J. Cole Passport Bros (with J. Cole) 11 Baby Keen, Kendrick Lamar The Hillbillies 12 Royel Otis Going Kokomo 13 King Krule Seaforth 14 Romy The Sea 15 KAROL G BICHOTAG 16 Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir DON'T LET THE DEVIL (feat. thankugoodsir) 17 Skrillex, Fred again..., Flowdan Rumble 18 The Blessed Madonna, Jacob Lusk, Gabriels Mercy (feat. Jacob Lusk) 19 Overmono Good Lies 20 M83 Amnesia 21 Ninho, Central Cee Eurostar (feat. Central Cee) 22 piri, Tommy Villiers nice 2 me 23 Gus Dapperton The Stranger 24 swim school BORED 25 POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE, Cole Bleu EYELIDS 26 Stormzy Longevity Flow 27 Sid Sriram The Hard Way 28 Yaeji For Granted 29 Snakeships, Tkay Maidza She Me The Money (feat. Tkay Maidza) 30 Zack Bia, 347aidan, Lil Yachty One of Those Days (feat. Lil Yachty & with 347aidan) 31 English Teacher The World's Biggest Paving Slab 32 Mandy, Indiana Pinking Shears 33 Awitch, Tsubaki, OZworld, CHICO CARLITO RASEN in OKINAWA 34 Frost Children FLATLINE 35 whenyoung Gan Ainm 36 salute Wait For It 37 Channel Tres 06:00 38 Ezekiel there she goes 39 WALKER. TOMMY 40 Hak Baker DOOLALLY 41 Willo,, niina i've got a bf (best friend) 42 Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y V I B R A T I O N 43 2hollis poster boy 44 Skinny Local, Cartel Madras MMM 45 Jords, Jordan Mackampa FIRST IN THE SKY (feat. Jordan Mackampa) 46 ill peach HOLD ON 47 Major Lazer, Major League Djz, Brenda Fassie Magobhozi 48 Smino, Doechii, Fatman Scoop Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop) 49 DROELOE, IMANU CATALYST 50 Hava, Dardan Killa 51 Bree Runway THAT GIRL 52 BABY MALA 1,2 & Mer 53 Miss Grit Follow the Cyborg 54 The Blaze LONELY 55 Dumb Buoys Fishing Club, Merly Wood, joe unknown FORMULA 56 Freq Motif, Magugu Tings My Way 57 Matata, Liam Bailey Not Today 58 Effy, Flowdan Stone 59 IMANU, Tudor Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix) 60 Souls Of Creation, Bobbie Johnson I Go Get It 61 Sam Gellaitr Assumptions (Jengi Remix) 62 Belters Only, Micky Modella, Simone Denny Superstar 63 blackwave., Lute cracked screen 64 ILLAMAN, Pitch 92, PAV4N Absolutely Tidy 65 Higgo, mustbejohn I Just Wanna Dance 66 Zakes Bantwini, Kasango Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework) 67 Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco Complicated (feat. Young Franco) 68 Charlotte Devaney My Way 69 Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina EZ 4 Me 70 Run The Jewels, Baco Exu do Blues, Trooko fuera de vista (feat. Baco Exu Do Blues) 71 Jeshi, Obongjayar, WESTSIDE BOOGIE Protein v2 72 Shakes Better Than I? 73 Disrupta Dreaming Of You 74 Doktor, Serum, Angent Sasco (Assassin) Why You Waiting? 75 Kah-Lo Get It 76 Charli Brix, Visages, DRS I Can't Stay 77 ARIETE AVVISO 78 Fliptrix So Clear 79 Ternion Sound, PAV4N, Strategy, Hypho Relentless 80 DRS, Duskee, Disrupta Waiting To Go 81 SLUMBERJACK, The Kite String Tangle Paradox 82 KayCyy Who Else Would It Be 83 Gardna, Unglued R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix) 84 Halogenix, Sparkz Sekkle In 85 La Fine Equipe, Gael Faye Pemmican

