Ecuador name squad for Netherlands friendly

All nations participating in the FIFA World Cup, which gets under way in Brazil next month, are required to submit provisional squad lists by Tuesday, with those groups being trimmed to 23 players by June 2.

And Antonio Valencia headlines the Ecuadorian selection as the Manchester United winger prepares to compete in his second World Cup.

Valencia made four appearances as Ecuador reached the last 16 in Germany in 2006, eventually being eliminated by England.

Jorge Guagua, Segundo Castillo, Luis Saritama are the only other members of that team to be included in the squad for Saturday's fixture.

Uncapped duo Carlos Gruezo of Stuttgart and Armando Wila of Universidad Catolica have also been selected, boosting their hopes of being selected for the tournament in Brazil.

Ecuador have been drawn in Group E for the tournament, alongside Switzerland, France and Honduras.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Maximo Banguera (Barcelona, Ecuador), Adrian Bone (El Nacional), Alexander Dominguez (Liga de Quito)

Defenders: Gabriel Achilier (Emelec), Walter Ayovi (Pachuca), Oscar Bagui (Emelec), Frickson Erazo (Flamengo), Jorge Guagua (Emelec), Juan Carlos Paredes (Barcelona, Ecuador), Cristian Ramirez (Fortuna Duesseldorf)

Midfielders: Segundo Castillo (Al Hilal), Carlos Gruezo (Stuttgart), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse Arnhem), Fidel Martinez (Tijuana), Cristian Noboa (Dynamo Moscow), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec), Luis Saritama (Barcelona, Ecuador), Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

Forwards: Jaime Ayovi (Tijuana), Felipe Caicedo (Al-Jazira), Jefferson Montero (Morelia), Joao Rojas (Cruz Azul), Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Armando Wila (Universidad Catolica)