Roma striker Edin Dzeko overtakes Mario Mandzukic as Manchester United’s top January target

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international spent four-and-a-half seasons with United’s crosstown rivals Manchester City between 2011 and 2016, winning two Premier League titles.

But ESPN FC reports that he could be set for a return to the city, as the Old Trafford outfit are looking to add a proven goalscorer to their ranks in January.

Club sources have told the outlet that experienced reinforcements are needed during the mid-season window, despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s insistence that United would only make signings during the season if they could have a long-term future with the Red Devils.

Dzeko is said to have moved ahead of Juventus outcast Mario Mandzukic in the club’s list of preferred targets.

The Croatian was heavily linked with a move to United in the summer and the Premier League side have retained an interest in the striker, who has been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri in Turin and is yet to feature this season.

But his lack of first-team action has prompted United to consider other options, and Roma striker Dzeko is an attractive prospect, given his Premier League experience and form at club level in Italy.

Dzeko has scored five goals in 12 Serie A appearances so far this season, but will turn 34 in March.

The club’s transfer policy has focused on bringing in young players recently, but executive vice-chairman is said to be willing to sanction a move for Dzeko.

That is because Solskjaer’s already has a group of young forwards to count on in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

