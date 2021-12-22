Edinburgh net late winner against bottom side Cowdenbeath

Cowdenbeath remain adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Championship after a 2-1 defeat at home to play-off chasing Edinburgh City.

The loss left the Blue Brazil with one win in 16 league games and seven points from safety.

Quinn Coulson and Robbie Buchanan had shots saved for the hosts in the first half.

City went ahead in the 51st minute when John Robertson’s effort found the net.

Cowdenbeath levelled 15 minutes from time with Liam Buchanan heading in his ninth goal of the season just after coming off the bench.

But the visitors moved into the top four with a first victory in five league matches, secured by Scott Reekie’s header seven minutes from time.