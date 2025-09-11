Real Madrid in for €100m star, following Manchester United agreement: report

Ruben Amorim won't enjoy watching Real Madrid move in for one of his top targets

Real Madrid have reportedly registered an interest in a midfielder who made a verbal agreement with Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils were not shy in the market this summer, dropping significant sums on the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

The only key area of interest they did not cover was someone to play deeper in midfield, most likely alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Real Madrid eye up snatching key Manchester United target

Javi Guerra reportedly made a verbal agreement with United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s side were looking, however, and one such target for the vacancy was Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

Journalist Daniele Longo revealed via his X account that the 22-year-old had an agreement with the Premier League giants back in July, but the move did not come to fruition, with Guerra signing new terms with Los Ches until 2029.

Despite signing a new long-term deal this summer, Real Madrid are still eyeing the Valencia midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, that fresh deal has not prevented Los Blancos from continuing to track the midfielder who once looked destined for Old Trafford.

According to Defensa Central, Xabi Alonso’s side are planning to keep a close eye on Guerra this season as a potential future signing.

The young player’s new contract contains a €100m release clause, but the same report states that Valencia would be willing to deal at half that amount, due to their own financial issues.

The Madrid-based outlet have also reported that Los Blancos would love to do a straight swap deal for Guerra, with out-of-favour Dani Ceballos heading in the other direction, but the current Madrid man, and Valencia, are not thought to be so keen.

Dani Ceballos is not too keen on the swap deal mooted by Los Blancos

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is hard for any club to win a transfer race with Madrid, and the task is made no easier when the player involved is a Spaniard playing in Spain.

That, coupled with the differing current standings in Europe of United and Madrid, makes it difficult to make a case for Guerra arriving in M16 any time soon.

That being said, the Red Devils did manage to steal Leny Yoro from under the noses of Los Blancos, offering the Frenchman a faster transfer and a quicker route to first-team football, so it is far from a foregone conclusion just yet.

Guerra is valued at €25m, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United next face Manchester City, when Premier League action returns this weekend.